Zac Taylor Updates Trey Hendrickson, Tee Higgins' Injury Statuses Entering Bills Week

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to get Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson back this week from injury to continue their final push to make the 2025 playoffs.

Head coach Zac Taylor addressed the media on Monday afternoon and gave the latest injury update, noting Hendrickson will be doubtful this week, putting him on track to miss a full month-plus of games. He has not suited up since Oct. 26, while Higgins and Tahj Brooks are working their way through concussion protocol, with possible returns this week.

"Yeah, we'll just keep taking it week to week," Taylor said about Hendrickson coming back this season.

Joe Burrow continues to respond well to his turf toe recovery and is nearly all the way back to his early-September status after playing a full set of snaps in Thursday's win over the Ravens.

He injected new confidence into a team that's now just two games back in an AFC North with no winning teams as of this writing. Burrow came away form the Baltimore win healthy as the whole team prepares for Buffalo now.

"Just get ahead for Buffalo," Taylor said about the best aspect of the mini-bye week they just wrapped. "Got a chance to review our game. "We get them, obviously, in two weeks. So you want to make sure you put that to bed the right way, because it's a quick turnaround for them (against Baltimore), and then just steal extra time for Buffalo, which I thought we did good. Got a chance to watch some football yesterday while you're working, and it was a good weekend.

Cincinnati returns to practice on Wednesday afternoon before facing the Bills on the road this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok