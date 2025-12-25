Joe Burrow’s Comments Highlight an Overlooked Area of Bengals Defense

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense has struggled for most of the season, but Joe Burrow believes one key position group is thriving.

The star quarterback praised DJ Turner II, Dax Hill and the rest of the Bengals cornerbacks on Wednesday.

"Our defensive backs have been playing well all year," Burrow said. "Obviously, DJ (Turner), in my opinion, has been one of the best corners in the league this year. And Dax (Hill) is really coming into his own. I think JD (Jalen Davis), in the slot, has really made some big plays for us the last couple of weeks since he's been in there. Can't remember exactly what the first game that he was in, but all he's done is made plays. And those guys are always around the ball, making it difficult and making tackles when the guys do catch it. I thought they'd been lights out for the last eight to 10 weeks."

Turner didn't make the Pro Bowl, despite playing like it for most of the season. He's a third alternate to make his first Pro Bowl. Burrow believes Turner is deserving, but also understands why it didn't happen this season.

"I thought DJ should have made the Pro Bowl," Burrow said. "I told him the other day, usually the first year that you should make it, you're typically an alternate, and then if you stack that year, they usually give it to you the next year. That's what happened to me in a couple [years], kind of see that across the league a little bit."

The Bengals are hoping that Turner and Hill can both be long-term building blocks for a defense that has struggled. They've been bright spots this season. If they can be consistent, there's no doubt that both guys are capable of starting on high-end, Super Bowl contending defenses.

