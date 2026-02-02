Veteran Defensive Tackle Deemed Good Trade Fit For Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were labeled a good trade fit for veteran Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne recently.

Bleacher Report's Krisopher Knox thinks Cincinnati should pursue the veteran.

"Washington needs to regroup after regressing in 2025, and it needs to overhaul a defense that ranked dead-last in yards allowed and 27th in points allowed," Knox wrote. "Moving Payne could help the Commanders find the necessary cap space to do so. The final year of Payne's contract is set to include a cap hit of $28 million. Trading him would save $16.8 million in cap space. Payne, who logged three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 46 combined tackles in 2025, is a high-level starter who should draw plenty of interest and bring Washington a solid return in a trade.

"A team desperate for defensive help, like the Cincinnati Bengals, should be willing to make a strong offer. Cincinnati has now missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, largely due to its poor defense. Last season, the Bengals ranked 31st in yards per carry allowed and 32nd in rushing yards allowed. If the Bengals hope to stop wasting Joe Burrow's prime years and return to the playoffs in 2026, adding a front-line defender like Payne would be a good first step."

Cincinnati ranked among the 10 worst NFL teams last season in rushing EPA/play (30th) and success rate allowed (26th).

Payne may boost those numbers, but he hasn't played good football in a long time. The 2020 season marked the last time he logged a Pro Football Focus grade higher than 64.1, as his snap and defensive stop totals have declined each of the past four seasons.

Add in a whopping $22.41 million in cash remaining for the 2026 season on his contract, and you get a lukewarm fit at best for the Bengals.

Check out the full article from Knox here.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok