Bengals Injury Report: 6 Players Listed as DNP On Practice Estimate Ahead of Thursday's Game at Baltimore
CINCINNATI – Twenty-four hours after walking off the field with a 41-24 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Cincinnati Bengals posted their first injury report of the week.
It’s just an estimated report as the team did not practice.
The only practice of the week will be Tuesday ahead of Thursday night’s AFC North Division road showdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Had the Bengals practiced today, six players would have sat out, including tight end Erick All, who will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL on Sunday, head coach Zac Taylor announced today.
The other who would not have practiced are wide receiver Tee Higgins (quad), left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula), running back Zack Moss (neck), wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) and defensive tackle B.J. Hill (rib).
Higgins has missed the last two games with the quad injury, while Brown missed the first game of his career Sunday against the Raiders.
Jones and Moss also missed Sunday's game, while Hill exited early, although Taylor said the outlook for the defensive tackle is "better than expected."
Safety Geno Stone, who will be making his return to Batimore after playing his first four seasons with the Ravens, was listed as limited with the shin injury he suffered Oct. 27 in Cleveland.
Defensive end Sam Hubbard also is limited with the hamstring injury he has been dealing with, and playing through, since training camp.
Running back Chase Brown, who had a career-high 120 rushing yards on a career-high 27 carries Sunday was a full participant despite a rib injury suffered against the Raiders.
And safety Jordan Battle is on the injury report for the first time this year with an ankle, although he also was estimated to be a full participant.
Earlier Monday, head coach Zac Taylor offered some updates on the team's growing list of injured players.
