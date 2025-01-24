Bengals QB Joe Burrow Voted Comeback Player of the Year By the Pro Football Writers of America
CINCINNATI – The Pro Football Writers of America have voted Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the Comeback Player of the Year.
“It’s not exactly an award you want to be up for,” Burrow said last month. “But if you’re up for it, you might as well try to win it.”
Since the PFWA began voting for a Comeback Player of the Year in 1992, Burrow is the second player to win the award twice, joining former New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington (2006, 2008).
The PFWA voted Burrow the Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 after he suffered an ACL injury in November of his rookie year and returned to lead the Bengals to the AFC North Division title and Super Bowl LVI.
Burrow’s 2023 season-ending wrist surgery happened nearly three years to the day after his knee injury, and he made another impressive return to the field.
Though Burrow wasn’t able to lead the Bengals back to the playoffs in 2024, he led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) – both of which set Cincinnati franchise records – while only throwing nine interceptions.
Those numbers also had Burrow in the mix for the PFWA’s MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards.
But Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the MVP award, while Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley took home Offensive Player of the Year.
Burrow also is one of five finalists for the AP Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and MVP awards, which will be presented at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans three days before Super Bowl LIX.
The only other Bengals player to win the PFWA Comeback Player of the Year award was Jon Kitna, who did so in 2003 after losing the starting job to Gus Frerotte in 2002 and watching the team draft Carson Palmer No. 1 overall in 2003.
In the previous 26 years when both the PFWA and AP had a Comeback Player of the Year award, the organizations picked the same winner 22 times.
The lone exceptions were 2023 (Damar Hamlin PFWA, Joe Flacco AP), 2012 (Adrian Peterson PFWA, Peyton Manning AP), 2007 (Randy Moss PFWA, Greg Ellis AP) and 2004 (Willis McGahee PFWA, Drew Brees AP).
