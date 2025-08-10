Bengals Rookie Center McGlaughlin Says Preseason Snaps 'Definitely in the Cards' as Injury Rehab Progresses Well
CINCINNATI – As the Cincinnati Bengals search for answers behind the starters on the offensive line, Cody Ford has spent the last two days repping at right tackle while rookie tackle Jalen Rivers has moved inside to guard.
Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said that switch was part of a plan that was in place prior to Thursday night’s preseason game at Philadelphia in which Rivers struggled.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor called the competition for the backups “very open.”
Another plan coming to fruition involves another player in the mix for one of those reserve roles – undrafted rookie center Seth McLaughlin.
The Ohio State product ruptured his Achilles in late November and missed the Buckeyes run to the national championship. He also missed hearing his name called in the draft, solely because of the injury.
Regarded as one of the best undrafted players in this year’s class, McGlaughlin began camp on the Non-Football Injury list but has been marking progress by the week, and Saturday he took part in 11-on-11 drills for the first time.
“It's definitely the next step of the progression plan for me, and it's right on time with what we were planning out,” McGlaughlin said. “It felt good to get back in the swing of things.”
"It felt good to get back in the swing of things."
On Saturday, McGlaughlin took reps with the third-team offense while second-year player Andrew Raym continues to run with the backups with Matt Lee also working his way back from injury.
Sunday was a lighter practice focused on special teams, so there were no third-team reps.
But Taylor said he is eager to get McLaughlin more reps in practice and possibly in the final two preseason games.
“We would love to get him some action to see where he's at, but he's more the day-to-day mindset,” Taylor said. “Him and Matt Lee both.”
The Bengals have four more practices before they travel to Washinton to face the Commanders on Aug. 18.
“That's definitely in the cards,” McGlaughlin said of the possibility of playing at Washington or in the Aug. 23 finale against Indianapolis. “I'll just keep working toward that and getting some team reps throughout camp and if I'm ready at that point, I'll trust the coaches to do what they want to do.”
Right guard Lucas Patrick has played 37 games at center during his eight seasons in the league, and he was repping as the backup center early in camp while Ford ran with the ones at right guard.
But Patrick started at guard against the Eagles as is expected to open the season as the stater there.
That will leave McGlaughlin and Lee, last year’s seventh-round pick, in a battle to move ahead of Raym as the backup center.
But McLaughlin said making the 53-man roster isn’t something he’s viewing as an expectation.
“I don't really have any expectations on myself,” he said. “You can have goals, and of course my goal is to make the 53-man and be active and being able to help the team, but if you expect that and you're not working and doing what you need to do each day to get to that point, it doesn't really matter what your expectations are.
“Right now, I'm just showing up and getting better and seeing how it goes,” he added. “I'm trying my hardest to achieve the goals that I have for myself.”
The final cuts will be announced Aug. 26.
Four days later, the Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Texas Longhorns in Columbus for the first-ever opening week game pitting the Nos. 1 and 2 ranked teams in the country.
Taylor typically gives the players Labor Day weekend off, and if that’s the case again this year, McLaughlin said he will be in Columbus to check out his former teammates begin their title defense.
Arriving back on a campus with a spot on the 53-man roster would make the weekend even more fun.