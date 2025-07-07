Bengals Star Joe Burrow Has Major Change of Heart About Fun Storyline From 2024
CINCINNATI – On the newest season of the Netflix documentary “Quarterback,” which debuts Tuesday, Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow tells then-defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo he is thinking about selling his house following the December burglary.
Whether Burrow is still contemplating the sale is unclear, but he confirms another transaction was a direct result of the break-in.
While speaking with a show producer during an on-camera interview about the fallout from the robbery, Burrow confirms it was the impetus behind his decision to cancel his purchase of a Batmobile from Warner Bros.
“I just get uncomfortable when my life is very public,” Burrow says. “But there’s certain parts of your life that are yours. Your house is one of those. When that gets violated, people find out where you live, all these different things.”
The off-screen producer asks, “And true that was the impetus to cancel the Batmobile?”
“Yeah,” Burrow says while nodding his head.
The Batmobile purchase was a storyline on an episode of “Hard Knocks” last fall when the MAX documentary followed the AFC North Division.
Burrow talks about it during a practice at the team’s indoor facility.
Though he bought it, he said it would be a year before he received the car.
But it won’t arrive after he canceled the order following the burglary, with the revelation coming in Episode 6 of the seven-episode series.
The Batmobile purchase gets more attention during Episode 5 than what we saw in “Hard Knocks.”
During the same practice that was featured in “Hard Knocks,” Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have a fun conversation that lets us know what the world will miss out on with Burrow’s change of heart.
“I think I’ve got to go all in and go for the expensive bat suit and all,” Burrow tells Chase.
“That s—t’s gonna be funny as hell,” Chase says. “I ain’t gonna lie. That s—t gonna be hilarious. He hopes out that b—tch with a cape on, bro.”
“What if I wore it to every game?” Burrow asks. “I just wear the full Batsuit, Batmobile every game. Like if I go crazy on Halloween, 500 yards and seven touchdowns, I’d wear it again.”
“I’d wear that b—tch to the club,” Higgins responds.
Burrow images Higgins standing the corner with a cape on and starts pantomiming what he would look it.
It’s a funny scene, but a sad one as well knowing it will never play out.