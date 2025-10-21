Bengals to Sport Rare Uniform Combination for Sunday's Ring of Honor Game Against the Jets
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals will be sporting a rare look for Sunday’s Ring of Honor game against the New York Jets.
The Bengals will wear black jerseys with orange pants, black stripes and black socks.
This will be just the third time they’ve donned this combination.
The other two were against division rivals at home last year.
The Bengals wore the black-orange-black-black combo in their 24-6 win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16.
And they debuted the look in their Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, a 41-38 overtime loss.
The Bengals added orange pants to their uniform lineup last year, and this will be the seventh time they have worn them.
They most recently wore the orange pants in their Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
Overall, the Bengals are 2-4 in orange pants.
This will be just the second time this season they have worn their black jerseys, with the other one being the Week 5 loss to the Detroit Lions.
That contest snapped a five-game winning streak in black jerseys for the Bengals.
They are 9-3 in their last 12 black jersey games, dating back to 2023.
At halftime Sunday, the Bengals will induct Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham into the Ring of Honor.
The Bengals are 3-1 in Ring of Honor games, with the lone loss coming last year in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.
