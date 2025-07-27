Bengals Training Camp Day 4 Recap: Shemar Stewart Enters the Fray and Joe Burrow Suffers Rare 0-Fer
CINCINNATI – The themes for Day 4 of Cincinnati Bengals training camp were short passes and the end of a long holdout.
All eyes – and cameras – were on Shemar Stewart as the rookie first-round pick took part in his first practice as a professional following his decision to end his standoff with the front office and sign his contract Friday.
Stewart worked with both the first- and second-team defenses and played some special teams before signing autographs for fans and answering questions from the media.
In his first rep in 11-on-11, Stewart was with the second team and received a double-team block.
He primarily lined up at right defensive end, but he did switch to the left side on some snaps closer to the goal line.
Stewart admitted the heat got to him at first before he got used to it.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor estimated he gave Stewart about 10 reps.
That number should climb Monday in his second practice, and the Bengals’ first in pads.
Play of the Day
It took until the fourth practice, but the defense finally recorded its first interception of camp Sunday.
But it was basically a gimme.
Backup quarterback Jake Browning ran a naked bootleg but couldn’t find anyone to throw to. He eventually signaled for tight end Tanner Hudson to break long and threw up a prayer.
The only way Browning would have actually thrown the pass in a game is if it were fourth down, as Hudson was surrounded by Nate Brooks, Daijahn Anthony and Tycen Anderson.
Brooks deflected the ball, and Anderson came down with it.
Last year as a rookie, Anthony notched the team’s first interception of camp in the first practice to win a competition that was a little more than friendly.
Anthony has been among the most vocal trash talkers through the first week of camp, and he was at it again yelling at the offense after the play.
Then he trash talked his fellow DB after practice in the locker room, trying to take away his win for the first interception.
“That doesn’t count because it was tipped,” Anthony said.
Quote of the Day
“I ain’t having that s—t. This is what I do. This is what I do! THIS IS WHAT I DO!!!” – Jordan Battle.
On the final snap of the first red-zone drill, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tried to hit tight end Mike Gesicki on a fade in the end zone.
But because Battle had such good coverage on Gesicki, Burrow had to put the ball way out in front, and it sailed out of bounds for an incompletion, triggering the Battle braggadocio.
“I told him I’m going to talk every day,” Battle said. “But nah, that was a little out of character for me. Sometimes I get like that when I feel like I have something to prove, or I have a lot of energy that day or if I feel like the defense is having a good day.”
Quote of the Day Runner-Up
“Shut your mouth.” – Gesicki to Battle as he was crowing.
3 Up
Shemar Stewart
It’s all about the attendance, not the performance. Stewart getting his deal done and getting on the field for his first practice since the team drafted him is a significant step.
Tycen Anderson
With a spot on the 53 all but assured because of his play on special teams, Anderson is showing he can be counted on at safety should Geno Stone or Battle have to miss time.
Oren Burks
On the play after the defense recorded the first interception of camp, Burks forced a fumble when he punched the ball free from rookie running back Tajh Brooks.
3 Down
Joe Burrow
The Pro Bowl quarterback already has found his way onto this list twice in four practices.
The red zone drill did not go well for Burrow and the offense as he failed to complete a pass on five attempts. He and Andrei Iosivas came close to hooking up for a touchdown, but the receiver went out of bounds before he caught the ball and didn’t get two feet in after the grab along the back line of the end zone.
Lucas Patrick
Taylor said the guard will miss a couple more days after injuring his right leg in Friday’s practice.
Marco Wilson
Taylor said the cornerback is week to week but didn’t disclose the reason. The missed time coupled with the impressive play of DJ Ivey could put Wilson’s spot on the 53-man roster in jeopardy.
Attendance
Patrick and Wilson were the only two players not embroiled in a contract standoff who didn’t practice.
Cam Taylor-Britt did individual drills but didn’t take any snaps in 11s or 7s.
"Some guys we'll just continue to monitor through the days,” Taylor said when asked about Taylor-Britt. “Some of them over the case of yesterday and this morning are sore, so you have to protect them. Cam is a guy we'll take day-to-day.”
Taylor was getting stretched out after the first couple of periods in Friday’s practice.