Bengals Training Camp Day 5 Recap: Weather Wipes Out Fan Experience, Defense Wipes Up Offense Yet Again
CINCINNATI – The heat and stifling humidity that have dominated the first week of training camp provided a new test Monday as the unstable air produced lightning and heavy rain that forced the Cincinnati Bengals to stop practice halfway through and move operations to the indoor facility.
While the controlled environment made for better conditions, the weather stole some of the thunder from the first day in pads.
And shrinking practice from three fields to one no doubt forced some changes to the script, but the Bengals got their work in.
Tuesday will be an off day, and the team will be back on the practices fields and in pads Wednesday, weather permitting.
Play of the Day
Well, it sounded like there were several candidates, but the majority of the plays at the indoor facility were not visible from where the media were required to stand.
Of the ones that were within our sightline, there were three turned in by rookie Shemar Stewart that we’ll package together today.
During a red-zone drill, Stewart got his hand up to bat down a Jake Browning pass, drawing huge roars from his defensive teammates.
On the next play, Stewart broke through again, forcing Browning to retreat as he waited for a receiver to come open. Stewart continued to jog toward Browning with both arms raised, and the quarterback fired a pass into the rookie’s left hand.
A short time later, Stewart got into the backfield for what have been a tackle for loss on a run play by rookie Tajh Brooks.
Quote of the Day
Safety Daijahn Anthony wanted to clear up the intent behind his Sunday comment about teammate Tycen Anderson’s interception, which was the defense’s first of camp
Anthony had said Anderson’s interception didn’t count because it was tipped.
It sounded like good-natured ribbing among teammates, and I included it in the Day 4 recap. But Anthony approached me after practice and wanted to let it be known that he was in no way trash talking Anderson, even in jest.
“What I was trying to say is that we're striving for greatness, and it was more of a challenge. I know when you heard me say that it probably sounded like I wasn't giving him his satisfaction for a play. But if you would have heard the outside conversation, you would have known it was more motivation to keep going.
“I just want it known that it was in no way a negative comment. Me and him are brothers out there. We talk a lot out there, and we have deep talks at night. You can see he's in a great spot right now, and that's why we just keep pushing him to keep building. Don't get satisfied. Keep that same hunger.”
3 Up
Shemar Stewart
The rookie first-round pick is 2 for 2 in appearing on the list. Sunday it was simply about finally practicing. Monday was about making an impact on multiple occasions.
Isaiah Williams
The receiver salvaged the first red-zone period for the first-team offense when he beat Dax Hill to catch a 7-yard touchdown pass. Quarterback Joe Burrow was 0 for 3 on his other attempts in the drill, with all three intended for Ja’Marr Chase.
Shaka Heyward
There were no live tackling periods on the first day in pads, but the linebacker turned in the closet thing to it with a forceful thud of wide receiver Kendall Pryor at the goal line, dislodging the ball and preventing a touchdown.
3 Down
Red-Zone Offense
The offense was having a good start in 11-on-11 work before the rain came and forced everything indoors.
One of the first things they did was the red-zone drill that ended with just two touchdowns on eight plays.
Interior Offensive Linemen
While it was hard to know where exactly the breakdowns occurred due to the poor viewing area, it was clear that interior of the defensive line was getting a lot of pressure on both Burrow and Browning.
The fans
Any time practice is forced indoors by weather, it’s a brutal blow for the people who take time off work to attend and/or bring their children down hoping for autographs and other interactions with players afterward.
Attendance
Second-year defensive end Cedric Johnson did not practice in addition to defensive tackle B.J. Hill (vet day), offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (right leg) and cornerback Marco Wilson (undisclosed).
Taylor said Sunday that Patrick will be out for a few days and Wilson is week to week.