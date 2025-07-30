Bengals Training Camp Day 6 Recap: Trey’s Day, Yoshi’s Hands, Battle Tested, and an ‘Embarrassing’ Skirmish
CINCINNATI – Trey Hendrickson was at Cincinnati Bengals practice for the first time in training camp, but while he’s back in the same zip code, the defensive end is not any closer to signing a new contracting, putting on a uniform and going to work.
But Hendrickson wasn’t just a spectator at practice, he was helping rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart and other young teammates throughout the session, which was the team’s second in pads.
And the physicality and tempers are ramping up.
There were a couple of near fights after the defense went after running back Chase Brown a little too hard for the liking of the offensive teammates.
Demetrius Knight knocked Brown to the ground on one play, prompting a shove from Drew Sample.
A couple of plays later, defensive end Joseph Ossai got too physical with Brown. That caused left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to mix it up with Ossai.
“It was just in the moment,” Brown said. “I saw it and reacted. I’m kind of embarrassed by it now.”
The practice also was notable for producing Joe Burrow’s first interception of camp.
It came on a play in a red-zone drill when he overthrew Tee Higgins and cornerback Josh Newton made a leaping grab.
And another camp first was the presence of referee Land Clark and several other officials, who were on hand to throw flags and rule completions vs. incompletions ahead of their presentations – one to the team, one to the media – on the rule changes and areas of emphasis for the 2025 season.
Play of the Day
Newton’s interception gets honorable mention, but the second-year corner was on the wrong end of the play that gets the nod.
Wide receiver Andrei Iosivas had a strong day overall, and his best effort was a one-handed catch up the seam with Newton in tight coverage.
The excellent one-handed effort was notable because Iosivas had five drops last season, which were tied for second most on the team.
Iosivas also beat Newton on a deep seam pass earlier in the practice, and he caught a deep ball against rapid-rising cornerback DJ Ivey.
Quote of the Day
“You’ve got to get greedy about how good you want to be.” – Scott Peters
Peters was responding to a question about what the next step is for Bengals 2024 first-round pick Amarius Mims, who sat out the last sessions of 11-on-11 with soreness in his right hand.
There is a tendency for young players who experience some level of success early on to get complacent. Peters said that’s not the case with Mims, but he wants to see much more than simply dodging complacency.
“The biggest thing for him is the mentality,” Peters said. “You should understand that you have to dominate people. It's not good enough for me to just get out there and block them. We've got to take it to the next level. Because you have that in your body. He knows the expectations, and he has some high ones on himself.
“You can get away with a lot of things when you're a huge, massive human that moves well and is stronger than everybody,” Peters added. “Most of these guys were like that growing up. Well, it ain't working here. Some of it might work here on occasion, but we've got to be great every time. It's batting a thousand. It's really being on point.”
3 Up
Jordan Battle
Battle found himself matched up against Ja’Marr Chase on a play in the red zone during 7 on 7. That’s nightmare fuel for a lot of defensive backs, but Battle ran with Chase all the way across the end zone and broke up Joe Burrow’s pass intended for the Triple Crown winner.
Later in practice, Battle sniffed out a screen to Chase and got to the receiver for a loss on the play, with an assist going to Newton, whose cornerback blitz disrupted Burrow’s timing and allowed Battle more time to get to Chase.
Cam Taylor-Britt
Despite sitting out team drills in the second half of practice after undergoing additional stretching, Taylor-Britt deserves a spot on the “Up” list for one specific play.
It’s a play that opponents have found nearly impossible to stop – the front-pylon timing route to Chase. Taylor-Britt knew it was coming and undercut the route to bat down Burrow’s pass.
It was the play right after Battle’s PBU against Chase.
Shemar Stewart
Hendrickson reporting but not practicing is the best of both worlds for the rookie first-round pick. He gets to tap into Hendrickson’s knowledge and leadership without losing any reps.
3 Down
Zack Moss
Just a brutal ending for the running back who broke his neck last season as the Bengals waived him to clear a roster spot for Hendrickson.
DJ Turner
It’s looking as though it might be an uphill climb for Turner to reclaim his starting job as he continues to cede first-team reps to Josh Newton and DJ Ivey.
Turner has made his share of plays through the first week of camp, but he’s also given up a lot.
As cornerbacks coach Charles Burks said Monday, “Flashes aren’t good enough.”
Red Zone offense
Whether it’s 7 on 7 or 11 on 11, the group has struggled to make plays inside the 20-yard line. And that continued Wednesday.
Attendance
Every player on the roster was on the field for the first time with Hendrickson reporting, although linebacker Logan Wilson joined him as a spectator with a planned vet day.
And undrafted rookie center Seth McGlaughlin passed his physical and came off the Non-Football Injury list.
In addition to Mims (hand), Taylor-Britt said out the last few periods of team drills. For the second in camp, a trainer was stretching out Taylor-Britt in the middle of practice.
Defensive end Cedric Johnson returned after missing Monday’s practice.
And cornerback Marco Wilson, who head coach Zac Taylor labeled as “week-to-week” a few days ago, was working on the rehab field.