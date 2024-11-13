Bengals Tweaking Schedule To Spend More Time in LA as They Try To Extend Win Streak in Mountain/Pacific zones
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals are utilizing alternate travel plans this weekend when they head to Los Angeles.
Rather than flying the day before the game, the Bengals will fly to Los Angeles on Friday ahead of their game against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
It’s the seventh time head coach Zac Taylor has taken a team to the Mountain or Pacific time zone, but it will be the first in which the Bengals depart two days early.
Taylor said he made the decision a long time ago and based it solely on the time of the season.
“We just wanted the chemistry as we get out there, guys eating together, guys spending time together and stressed to the veterans to have veterans and younger guys getting bond together,” he said. “I think it's a good opportunity for those guys.”
After losing at Settle and Oakland in his first season on the job in 2019, Taylor is 4-0 in games in the Mountain and Pacific time zones.
The Bengals won at Las Vegas and Denver in 2021, and they triumphed in Arizona and San Francisco last season.
The Las Vegas trip was the exact same point in the season, Week 11. But Las Vegas is not a city where any team wants to spend an extra day.
The Arizona game last year was Week 5, San Francisco was Week 8 and immediately after the bye, and the Denver game in 2021 was Week 15.
“Guys are excited for the trip. We've got to be locked in. This is a big one for us. We've had success doing that, but this feels like a different game entirely and so we've got to be locked in with this team traveling and make sure we put our best foot forward.”
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI