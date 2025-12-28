Bengals Get Cody Ford Into Offensive Party And Pour More Points Onto Arizona
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The touchdowns kept flowing for the Bengals' offense, which worked in some big-man action into its latest touchdown drive to lead Arizona 37-7.
The birthday boy, Cody Ford, caught his first career pass and turned it into a fantastic 21-yard burst off a nice hitch route outside. Cincinnati doesn't have much to play for in the standings these last few game days, but they are making the most of their final snaps this season.
Check out the second score of the day from Chase Brown and Ford's reception below:
1-yd Touchdown Run
1:38 - 3rd
C.Brown right end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.
3rd & Goal at ARI 1
Incompletion
1:44 - 3rd
C.Ford and L.Patrick reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to N.Fant (J.Burch).
2nd & Goal at ARI 1
1-yd Run
2:05 - 3rd
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling, and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to ARZ 1 for 1 yard (D.Stills).
1st & Goal at ARI 2
21-yd Pass
2:49 - 3rd
(Shotgun) C.Ford reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass short right to C.Ford to ARZ 2 for 21 yards (D.Hall; J.Thompson).
1st & 10 at ARI 23
32-yd Pass
3:36 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep left to M.Gesicki pushed ob at ARZ 23 for 32 yards (J.Thompson).
3rd & 6 at CIN 45
Incompletion
3:44 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left.
2nd & 6 at CIN 45
4-yd Run
4:24 - 3rd
C.Ford reported in as eligible. T.Brooks up the middle to CIN 45 for 4 yards (D.Stills).
1st & 10 at CIN 41
18-yd Pass
5:07 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Hudson to CIN 41 for 18 yards (W.Johnson).
3rd & 5 at CIN 23
2-yd Pass
5:47 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase to CIN 23 for 2 yards (D.Burke).
2nd & 7 at CIN 21
3-yd Run
6:23 - 3rd
(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to CIN 21 for 3 yards (B.Ojulari).
1st & 10 at CIN 18
