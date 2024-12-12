Bengals WR Ja’Marr Started Slow in His First Training Camp, and He Said the Man He’ll Face Sunday Is a Big Reason
CINCINNATI – It’s funny to look back on Ja’Marr Chase’s first Cincinnati Bengals training camp and think about all of the doubts and questions that were swirling around about his inability to catch the ball or get much separation.
Chase shook off his slow start, exploded out of the gate in the season opener and never looked back on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
At the time, a lot of Chase’s early issues were attributed to rust after sitting out of the Covid-shortened 2020 season to get ready for the draft.
Looking back on it now, it had less to do with rust and more to do with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who was in his first season with the Bengals after signing as a free agent.
Sunday in Nashville, Chase and Awuzie will go head-to-head again after the cornerback signed with the Titans in the offseason.
Awuzie has been limited to just four games this year due to a groin injury suffered in Week 3. He returned to the lineup last week and snared an interception in Tennessee’s 10-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Asked what he remembers about that first training camp, Chase didn’t hesitate to search his mind.
“Going against Chido the most,” he said. “It was great getting good work with him, knowing he was a vet. I always had a lot of questions for him. He would know what routes I had from the splits and stuff, so he did a good job of telling me to make sure I hide my adjustments. It was great getting small details from a great DB like Chido.”
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said Awuzie was a big reason for the success the defense had in 2021 as they made a run to Super Bowl 56.
“We hit the jackpot on that,” Anarumo said of the Awuzie signing. “He played great. Up until the Cleveland game in 2022 when he got hurt, he was one of the top corners in the league. He was playing at that level. If they caught a ball on him, I was pissed.
“Great guy,” Anarumo said. “I love him to death. He was really instrumental in everything we did. Smart, smart football player.”
Those training camp practices were spirited. And vocal.
But they were still practices.
Chase said he’s looking forward to going against Awuzie in a live situation.
“I think it will be fun, just because he knows what's going on on this side of the football,” Chase said. “It's just gonna come down to technique and coming back to the football and playing more physical than he is.”
Early in the season, the Titans were traveling Awuzie with the opponent’s best receiver.
Last week against the Jaguars, Awuzie stayed on the left side of the defense.
However the Titans chose to play the Bengals, Awuzie and Chase are going to be matched up at times, just as they were in 2021.
“It was practice, but it was good reps at practice,” Chase said. “I'd put him up there (among the best DBs). He gave me good looks.
“I scored on him, too,” Chase added with a grin. “He's gonna see this and is probably laughing.”
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI