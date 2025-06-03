Bengals WR Tee Higgins Makes Bold Proclamation When Asked if There Is Another Step He Can Take
CINCINNATI – Wide receiver Tee Higgins signed a $115 million extension in March to remain with the Cincinnati Bengals through the 2028 season, but Tuesday he was already talking about his next stop.
Although it’s not what you think.
Higgins was responding to a question about whether there is another step he can take as a receiver.
“There’s always a next step until I’m in the Hall of Fame,” he said.
Higgins obviously will have some work to do to enter that conversation, but four healthy years catching passes from Joe Burrow in this offense certainly could boost his qualifications.
But Higgins, who has missed 14 games the last four seasons, wasn’t too interested in a question about whether he can stay healthy.
“I plan on staying healthy,” he said. “Let's not say 'if.' Let's not do that. It's too early to be doing that. I plan on it.”
And what would that mean for an already explosive offense?
“When I do, we definitely could be deadly,” Higgins said.
The Hall of Fame is as lofty a goal as there is, but it will be even tougher playing alongside – some would say “in the shadow of” – Ja’Marr Chase.
Higgins has amassed 330 catches for 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns in his first five seasons.
It’s not a scorching start to a career, but it’s too far from the first five years of some recent receivers with gold jackets.
Here are the numbers the six most recent Hall of Famers who played the majority of their careers after 2000 amassed in their first five seasons (not including Devin Hester, who earned enshrinement primarily as a return man).
Andre Johnson – 371, 4,804, 25
Calvin Johnson – 366, 5,872, 49
Isaac Bruce – 312, 4,663, 29
Randy Moss – 414, 6,743, 60
Terrell Owens – 319, 4,758, 43
Marvin Harrison – 413, 5,554, 47