Betting Public Flocking to Joe Burrow Ahead of 2025 NFL Season
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is getting plenty of betting love as one of the NFL's leading candidates to win the 2025 MVP award. Burrow had the numbers last season, but a 9-8 record kept him from real contention as Josh Allen captured the honor.
According to BetMGM, the Bengals quarterback currently has the highest ticket share (14.2%) and the highest handle (23%) to take home the award this time around. He is hovering anywhere between +600 and +700 odds on major sportsbooks.
Burrow is bringing a lot of confidence into this season.
"I expect to be close to perfect," Burrow said in an interview with NFL Network earlier this month. "I think I'm at that level at this point. I understand the offense. We've been together for a long time. You know? I know that there's always room for me to improve.
"I played great last year, but there are always plays that you want back. There are always situations you can handle differently, and you live and you learn. And you learn from bad reps, you learn from good reps."
Only five players have odds lower than +1800 on BetMGM: Lamar Jackson (+550), Burrow (+600), Allen (+600), Patrick Mahomes (+700), and Jayden Daniels (+750).
