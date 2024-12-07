Week 14 Monday Night Football Best Bets: Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals
What a way to come back from the bye week! For us, not for the Bengals of course. Last week’s official bets went 3-0 and we went up 3.4 units on the day. This continues a hot stretch as official bets are now 9-3 for +9.2 units over the last four games.
I am going to try something a little different this week, offering more official bets overall of varying odds while peppering in full unit and half unit plays.
Here are my favorite bets for Monday Night’s tilt at Dallas:
Chase Brown 70+ Rushing Yards + Anytime Touchdown (+142 DraftKings)
This play should sound familiar, as it hit for us just last week. While I put a unit on this one, I will likely put half a unit on Chase Brown 100+ Rushing Yards (+250).
My Bet Backers:
- The Cowboys run defense ranks 31st in rush yards allowed per game (147.6), t-30th in rushing yards per attempt (4.9), and 32nd in rushing touchdowns allowed (21)
- Seven running backs have eclipsed 80 rushing yards in a game vs Dallas
Andrei Iosivas Anytime Touchdown (+500 DraftKings)
This is a half unit play for me, as Yoshi doesn’t quite get enough targets to make me feel good about a full unit on this prop. Four different tight ends have scored from the slot against Dallas, however many are within the red zone where it seems we see less Mike Gesicki. Both Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase have shared time in the slot this season and one is likely to score this week, however, the real value may be on Iosivas.
My Bet Backers:
- Iosivas has caught a touchdown from the slot in two of the past five weeks.
- All five of Yoshi’s touchdowns this season have come from within ten yards of the goal line.
Chase Brown 60+ Rushing Yards + 2+ Touchdowns (+360 DraftKings)
Another half unit play based on odds, but I would not be surprised to see Brown find paydirt multiple times.
My Bet Backers:
- Five different rushers have scored multiple touchdowns in a game against Dallas.
- Brown has eclipsed 60 rushing yards in 3-of-4 games since taking over, and scored in 75% of those games as well.
Game Total OVER 43.5 Points + Bengals OVER 26.5 Team Points + Cowboys +5.5 (+415 DraftKings)
The rare three leg parlay from me, but one I am throwing half a unit on regardless.
My Bet Backers:
- Both the Bengals and Cowboys game totals have gone over 43.5 points in 9-of-12 contests.
- The Bengals have scored at least 27 points in four straight and 7-of-10 dating back to Week 3.
- Dallas’ defense surrenders the 3rd-most points per game at 28.3. In their matchups against other bottom-10 scoring defenses, the Bengals averaged 33.6 points per game.
Jake Ferguson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+290 FanDuel)
Last week’s ATD bet on the opposing starting tight end hit. Can Ferguson cash us out again on a half unit play?
My Bet Backers:
- The Bengals defense has allowed a touchdown to an opposing TE in 6 of their last 8 games.
- In the last three weeks, backup tight end Luke Schoonmaker has been second on the team in targets. Jake Ferguson is back from injury this week and should slot in as the starter.
Cincinnati Bengals -0.5 Spread 1st Quarter (+105 DraftKings)
I rarely play spreads by quarter, but the research makes this play an intriguing one.
My Bet Backers:
- The Bengals offense has scored seven first quarter touchdowns this season, and the Cowboys defense leads the league allowing 10(!) first quarter touchdowns.
- Offensively, Dallas has scored just two touchdowns in the game’s first 15 minutes.
Just For Fun(ds) Parlay
For +1200 odds, depending on two of the best receivers in the game to show out is a (0.25 unit) bet I am willing to make
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.