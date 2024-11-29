Week 13 Best Bets: Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers
After a refreshing bye week for all, we’re back at and looking to close the season strong. If you missed our season recap to date, take a look and see just how successful we have been in recent weeks. Without further adieu, some of my favorite bets for Bengals vs Steelers in Week 13:
Chase Brown 60+ Rushing Yards + 25+ Receiving Yards + Anytime Touchdown (+278 DraftKings)
Against the Steelers this week, I will be attacking Chase Brown’s alt lines and betting on him to score.
My Bet Backers:
- Since taking over the workhorse role in Week 9, Brown has averaged 82.7 rushing yards, 48.7 receiving yards, and scored in 2-of-3 games.
- The Steelers defense has allowed 4-of-6 running backs with at least 15 carries to eclipse 60 rush yards, and overall have allowed 11 total touchdowns to the position this season.
Russell Wilson 225+ Passing Yards + George Pickens 70+ Receiving Yards (+140 DraftKings)
Until the Bengals secondary shows the ability to slow the pass, I will continue targeting the opposing quarterback and top receiver.
My Bet Backers:
- Wilson has eclipsed this line in 3-of-5 games this season, including 270 yards in white-out conditions in Cleveland last week.
- Pickens has surpassed 70 yards in 4-of-5 games with Wilson as starter.
- The Bengals defense has allowed 12 pass catchers to amass at least 70 receiving yards in a game this season.
Pat Freiermuth Anytime Touchdown (+350 DraftKings)
A rare straight bet I will be taking, likely at half a unit based on the odds.
My Bet Backers:
- This is mainly a gut call, but it helps that the Bengals defense has allowed seven touchdowns to opposing tight ends.
- Freiermuth has caught all three of his targets from inside the 10 yard line this season, all resulting in touchdowns.
Just For Fun(ds) Parlay
Let’s give our bankroll a nice little bump this week by hitting a +2100! We’ll take the Steelers to cover (shoutout Jay Morrison for the data supporting that play), and Burrow to continue his hot streak passing the ball. Taking the Wilson UNDER on passing touchdowns is what takes this slip from ‘nice hit’ to another level.
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
