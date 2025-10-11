All Bengals

Week 6 Bets Bets: Green Bay Packers vs Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have lost their last three games.

Taylor Cornell

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, September 7, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 27-13.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, September 7, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 27-13. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It took a month, but we FINALLY broke through last week sweeping all four of our official bets for a total profit of 4.2 units on the day. For the season, we sit at 9-8 with a profit of 2.3 units. Let’s ride this wave to another profitable week, shall we?

All bets are one unit plays unless otherwise specified.

Josh Jacobs 80+ Alternate Rushing Yards + Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+124 DraftKings)

The Bengals are heavy underdogs, but even IF they keep the game competitive, I expect Josh Jacobs to be heavily involved.

My Bet Backers:

  • Since the start of 2023, 13 teams have been favorites of at least 14 points. Those 13 teams have AVERAGED 168 rush yards.
  • Jacobs has 83% of the GB running back carries this season, and has scored in 3/4 games this season, and 11/12 games dating back to last season
  • Running backs have accounted for seven total touchdowns against the Bengals over the last four games

Tucker Kraft 4+ Alternate Receptions + Chase Brown 3+ Alternate Receptions (+121 FanDuel)

Tucker Kraft
Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) stiff arms Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Bengals defense has struggled against tight ends this season, and Kraft just so happens to be the Packers leading receiver this season.

My Bet Backers:

  • Kraft has seven games of 4+ receptions over the last two seasons, eclipsing 40 receiving yards in five of those contests
  • The Bengals have allowed at least six receptions to the opposing team tight ends in four games thus far
  • Flacco targeted the running back position six times against the Packers just a couple of weeks ago, and Brown has had at least three catches in three consecutive games.

Either Team to Score 3 Unanswered Times - No (+190 DraftKings)

I am putting half a unit on this, mainly due to my lack of experience betting this prop. However, at these odds it is too tempting to ignore altogether.

My Bet Backers:

  • The Bengals defense has prevented the opposing team from scoring three unanswered in 3/5 games thus far, with the exceptions being the Vikings debacle and Broncos offensive ineptitude.
  • The Packers offense has not scored three unanswered times in any game this season, and while they have allowed two opposing offenses to do so – the Bengals will have to show me before I believe it to be possible.

Mike Gesicki 3+ Alternate Receptions + Ja’Marr Chase 5+ Alternate Receptions (+140 DraftKings)

The two best slot weapons on the Bengals could BOTH be due for a strong game at Lambeau on Sunday.

My Bet Backers:

  • Tight ends have produced against the Green Bay defense through four games this season, with FIVE already notching three or more receptions
  • Three separate tight ends have hit this line from slot alignment alone, which is where Gesicki has reeled in the second-most catches on the Bengals behind only Ja’Marr Chase
  • Ja’Marr has hit this in every game since Week 1

Romeo Doubs 20+ 1st Half Receiving Yards + Chase Brown 5+ 1st Half Receiving Yards (+122 DraftKings)

Last week we hit our first attempt at a 1st half-only parlay, so we head back to the well again this week.

My Bet Backers:

  • Doubs has exceeded 20 first half receiving yards in 3/4 games so far this season, with the lone exception being a 19 yard output against Dallas
  • Brown has comfortably exceeded this line in 4/5 games this season, and nearly 1/3 of Flacco’s completed passes so far this season have been to the running back position

Last year I put a long shot bet in nearly every article, but have yet to do so this year – until now. Bet at your own risk, although I am only betting 0.25 units to win 2.4 units.

Ja’Marr Chase 6+ Alternate Receptions + Tucker Kraft 60+ Alternate Receiving Yards + Josh Jacobs Anytime Touchdown Scorer + Ja’Marr Chase Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+985 FanDuel)

My Bet Backers:

  • Kraft has run 20+ routes in 3/4 games this season, tallying 50+ receiving yards in two of those contests
  • Josh Jacobs has scored in 11 of his last 12 games
  • Ja’Marr may enter the contest questionable, but what is not questionable is his impact on the game. On a short week of prep, with a likely condensed playbook, I expect Flacco to look Ja’Marr’s way early and often

As always, don't forget check out my X for more player props prior to the game. With sportsbooks adding more player lines and promos leading up to kickoff, we will look for value to capitalize on.

*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.

feed

Published
Taylor Cornell
TAYLOR CORNELL

Taylor is a contributor to Bengals on SI with a focus on betting content. Using stats and data research to support his plays, he enjoys sharing his hobby with others. His gambling philosophy is to always do so responsibly, and never shame a man’s unit size. Taylor has a Bengals podcast called the Who Dey Den and can be found often tweeting Bengals stats on Twitter/X: @_TaylorCornell.

Home/Betting