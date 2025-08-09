Burrow Heater Continues as Bengals Hold Annual Red Zone Lockout Period To Ramp Up Competition in Practice
CINCINNATI – As part of the plan to fix the slow starts that have plagued the Cincinnati Bengals since he took over as head coach, Zac Taylor has been using daily competitions and keeping score between the offense and defense.
Some are regular on-field periods. Some are tied to a single field goal attempt at the end of practice. Sometimes its shooting baskets, with the defense picking the offensive players they think will struggle the most and vice versa.
Saturday’s battle was one Taylor has waged at various points in each training camp – the red zone lockout.
The offense starts just outside the red zone and plays are called based on down and distance.
A touchdown is seven points for the offense. A field goal is three points for the offense and four for the defense. And no score is seven points for the defense.
Saturday’s competition produced an unlikely star and a de facto overtime finish, with rookie running back Tahj Brooks bouncing a run play to the left to score the game-winner.
Brooks’ touchdown also wrestled fictional MVP honors away from reserve safety PJ Jules, who was first-team safety PJ Jules by the end of the drill.
In similar fashion to Thursday night’s 34-27 loss to the Eagles in the preseason opener, Joe Burrow and the first team offense scored multiple touchdowns to start the period.
Burrow connected with Ja’Marr Chase and Tanner Hudson to get to the 5-yard line. After the defense stuffed a Chase Brown run, Burrow hit Brown for a 3-yard TD.
The second-team offense went three and out.
Josh Newton and DJ Ivey had pass breakups, with Ivey coming close to intercepting his.
Then Evan McPherson missed a 50-yard field goal.
Seven points for the defense, making it 7-7.
The next drive for Burrow and the starters lasted one play as he hit new tight end Noah Fant for a touchdown, beating a safety blitz by Jordan Battle.
Fant had left practice a little earlier due to the heat. After soaking his neck in wet towels and drinking more fluids, he returned to make the big play.
Browning and the second team nearly matched the feat, with Mitch Tinsley making a great attempt in the end zone against Ivey, only to have the ball come free of his grasp as he went to the ground.
Two plays later, Browning went for it all again on a long one to Tinsley, only to have Jules track the ball from his spot in the middle of the field to make an interception.
"I can't give you a play call, I can't tell you what type of (coverage), but I saw the ball, I saw the receiver and I knew I had to go get the ball,” Jules said. “The ball gets you paid.”
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois last year, Jules instantly was mobbed by his defensive teammates.
“There's nothing like it. It's just a blissful feeling. Every worry, pain just goes away. Everybody is just feeling good together.”
It was about to get better.
With starting safety Geno Stone dealing with hamstring tightness and considered week to week, the Bengals were rotating Daijahn Anthony and Tycen Anderson as the starting safety alongside Jordan Battle.
After Jules’ interception, Taylor and defensive coordinator Al Golden kept him on the field to play with the first team.
“It means a lot,” Jules said of the instant promotion. “I've put in the work day in and day out. A lot of work behind the scenes. So I'm just excited for the opportunity. It means everything to me, for real.”
But Jules and the rest of the rest of the defensive starters still couldn’t stop Burrow.
Newton broke up a pass intended for Chase, then Chase had a rare false start to make it third and 13. Burrow missed Higgins, but the offense stayed on the field and Burrow hit Higgins for a first down.
Three plays later, Burrow hit Chase coming across the field and he outran the defense to the pylon for the offense’s third consecutive touchdown.
Due to the high temperature and humidity and the rare late-afternoon start time, Taylor decided to put the outcome on the line with the offense getting two chances to score from the 2-yard line.
It only took one play for Brooks to clinch the win.
While most of the competitions have been for a single point, Taylor said the red zone lockout was worth more.
But he wouldn’t say how much more.
“I won’t reveal the full point system yet, but more than a point,” he said. “It can be worth 20 points if I want. I am going to keep it between one and 20.”
Other notes from the day:
-- Joseph Ossai went to the sideline after the first play in 11 on 11. He appeared to be trying to talk himself into returning, but strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese put his arm around Ossai’s shoulder and explained it wasn’t worth pushing.
Ossai said after practice he was fine.
When a reporter joked that it was a good day to miss work given how hot it was, Ossai said, “No way. We needed that point.”
Shemar Stewart got all of the first-team reps after Ossai went out.
-- Cody Ford was repping at right tackle and Jalen Rivers at right guard after Rivers struggled Thursday night at Philadelphia.
“Now is the time to look at all that stuff,” Taylor said. “So these next four (practices), we'll look at some different things with Cody (Ford) and Jaylen (Rivers) and make some decisions as we go, where we want to head.”
Taylor said all of the backup spots on the line are still up for grabs.
“Very open,” he said. “I think nothing is set in stone right now. There's still a lot of opportunity. There are eight true practices and two games, so we're going to utilize every one of them to gain all the information we can out of it.”
-- Cornerback Jalen Davis was among the players who did not practice Saturday, along with defensive tackle B.J. Hill, tight end Mike Gesicki, defensive ends Isaiah Thomas and Cedric Johnson, running back Kendall Milton and Stone.
Without Thomas, Johnson or Thomas, defensive tackle Taven Bryan kicked outside with the second team.