Cincinnati Bengals Announce Uniform Combination for Sunday's Game Against the Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals will go back to the look they wore when they won the first road playoff game in franchise history Sunday afternoon when they revisit the scene at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants, black stripes and black socks for their 1 p.m. matchup against the Tennessee Titans and their former offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan.
This is the team’s third visit to Music City since their 19-16 victory against the No. 1-seeded Titans in the 2021 Divisional Round, and the Bengals have worn the same uniform combination in each game.
It’s also their most frequently worn combination since the uniform change in 2021.
This will be the 17th time the Bengals have worn the combination in regular season and postseason games, and they own a 9-7 record in those contests.
It will be the third time they wear it in 2024, with the previous two coming on the road.
They beat the New York Giants in the white-white-black-black combo in Week 6, and they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.
The Bengals were 0-4 in the combination in 2023, including a 27-3 loss at Tennessee in Week 4.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI