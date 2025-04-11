Cincinnati Bengals Bringing In Under-the-Radar Safety for a Pre-Draft Visit
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals are adding an under-the-radar safety to their list of pre-draft visits.
Marshall’s JJ Roberts will visit the Bengals next week.
Unlike the other safety who visited the Bengals, South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori, Roberts is not a first-round prospect. In fact, he may not hear his name called at all.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler doesn’t have a draft grade on Roberts and lists him as the No. 28 safety prospect in The Beast.
“Roberts has the body type of a cornerback but the mentality of a safety with the way he runs the alley with speed and conviction (led the team insolo tackles in 2024),” Brugler writes. “He explodes into ball carriers, although he often opts for the big hit instead of relying on tackling fundamentals. He plays with impressive range in coverage (led the Sun Belt in passes defended in 2024), although the speed he faced against Ohio State gave him some trouble.
“Overall, Roberts has the athletic profile, production and playing temperament that could make him a draft pick.”
The biggest knock on Roberts is his lack of size at just 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds, but his athleticism is elite, as evidenced by his 9.67 RAS score.
Pro Football Focus graded Roberts as the top safety in college football in 2024.
Roberts had only two penalties and nine missed tackles for the Thundering Herd. In coverage, he led the Sun Belt in passes defended with 14.
The Bengals make a habit of bringing in lower graded prospects, and several of them have materialized into later round picks or signings in free agency right after the draft ends.
Roberts began his career at Wake Forest before transferring closer to his Ona, W.Va. home.
He was a first team All-Sun Belt selection last year with 94 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal.