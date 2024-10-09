Another Injured Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Player Could Be Back on the Field Soon
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Ivey II practiced today for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee in December, and the hardest part of his day was suppressing a smile.
Talking to reporters after practice, Ivey was trying to keep a straight face.
“You can smile, bro,” teammate Tycen Anderson kept telling him while taking pictures of the scrum of reporters surrounding Ivey.
“They're definitely excited, Ivey said of his teammates. “They've been hyping me up all day. I'm feeling good and just excited to be back and help this team improve.”
The Bengals listed Ivey as a full participant in today’s practice, and he said he feels as though he’s ready to contribute right away.
He acknowledged that Dax Hill’s season-ending ACL injury likely accelerated the team’s decision to open his 21-day practice window, which means the Bengals have three weeks to remove Ivey from the Physically Unable to Perform list or he will be out for the season.
“I’m just blessed to be here,” the 2023 seventh-round pick said. “I don’t think I’ve enjoyed a practice more.
“(Rehab) has been challenging, but it’s all a mindset,” Ivey said. “Coming to rehab every day like that’s my game day, just taking it head on each and every day.”
Ivey played 113 special teams snaps last year, participating on kick return, kick coverage, punt return and punt coverage.
It was on the latter where he was really starting to excel last year as a gunner, recording a pair of tackles and recovering a fumble.
The Bengals rank 10th in the league in fewest punt return yards allowed with a 7.1 average.
