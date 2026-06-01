Familiar Faces Report for First Time This Offseason as Cincinnati Bengals Kick Off OTA Practices

The Cincinnati Bengals held their first of six OTA practices today, and it marked a few other firsts.

It was the first time wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, cornerback DJ Turner II and Joe Flacco participated in the offseason program.

The Bengals posted a video on their social channels, and it opens with shots of Chase, Turner and Flacco walking to practice.

It also marks the first time seeing Turner wearing 0 after sporting No. 20 his first three seasons in the league.

While today marks the start of Phase 3 of the offseason, when the team is permitted to do 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 while wearing helmets, it is still voluntary.

The only mandatory work will come with minicamp June 16-18.

Quarterback Joe Burrow wasn’t present for the start of the offseason, which began in April, but he has been participating the last few weeks.

While Turner, cornerback Dax Hill and running back Chase Brown are the three biggest names eligible for contract extensions, it’s been a relatively quiet offseason in that regard.

There have been no trade requests for the first time in a few years, and the contract talks have not become public spectacles, a la Trey Hendrickson’s mid-practice news conference last May.

While today marked Flacco’s first practice, it isn’t the first time he’s been around the facility this offseason.

He stopped by in March to sign a one-year, $6 million contract to return as Burrow’s backup.

“I think a lot of things play out throughout the course of an offseason, but ultimately you just remember the players on the team and the coaches and the staff and just the thoughts that you had hanging out with all these guys,” Flacco said when asked what went into his decision to re-sign with the team.

“I just enjoyed being here and felt like it was a good fit, and I feel like I can help this team in any role possible.”

Flacco made news again last month when Netflix announced he will be one of the four players featured on the new season of “Quarterback.”

Tuesday’s practice will be open to the media and will be followed by an open locker room period and a Zac Taylor news conference.

The following week will follow a similar schedule, with practice open to the media on June 9 and an open locker room.

None of the OTA practices or mandatory minicamp practices are open to the public.

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