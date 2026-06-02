The Cincinnati Bengals might not have had the best draft class in the world this year, but they certainly landed quite a bit of value. The main reason the Bengals' draft class seems a bit underwhelming is the fact that they didn't have a first-round pick after dealing it to the New York Giants in exchange for Dexter Lawrence.

When factoring in the Lawrence trade, the Bengals' draft class doesn't seem so bad. In fact, they managed to land quite a few steals late in the draft that could quickly become contributing members of the team.

Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI listed Bengals draft pick Brian Parker II as one of the top sixth-round draft pick steals of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Bengals seemed to make the most out of their draft selections this offseason.

Brian Parker II Could Be A Steal For The Bengals

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"Duke's Brian Parker II was one of the more underrated interior offensive linemen prospects. He played tackle throughout his entire college career, but is making the permanent move inside due to physical shortcomings," Melo wrote. "Parker projects to play the position with sound technique and excellent body control. That's just the way he's wired. The Cincinnati Bengals have needed to improve their interior. Parker gives them a high upside reserve with future starter potential. The former Duke standout should provide some positional flexibility at guard as well."

The fact that Parker fell to the Bengals in the sixth round could end up an oil strike in the Queen City.

He's one of the more underrated interior offensive linemen in the draft class.

The Bengals don't necessarily need starting offensive linemen right now, but that's not the point of a sixth-round pick. Parker is very quality depth on the Bengals roster right now and he could slot into a few different roles for the Bengals if injuries arise. Going forward, he might impress the coaching staff enough to earn a starting job in the next few years.

He has quite a bit of upside because of his positional versatility. If the Bengals can develop him as a blocker in the trenches, they may have a future starter on their hands.

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