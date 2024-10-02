Cincinnati Bengals DE Myles Murphy on Pace To Make Season Debut Sunday vs. Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy struck a confident tone after practice today that he will be playing Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
The injury report suggests the same.
The Bengals cleared Murphy (knee) and rookie defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson (knee) to practice this morning, and both players were full participants in their first practice since going on Injured Reserve.
Murphy sounded as though the question isn't whether he will play Sunday, but how much.
"They've mentioned a smaller snap count, but I feel like Matt (Summers, team trainer) and the guys in the training room have done a great job at doing all the PT and keeping my reps up and keeping the intensity as high as possible doing 100-yard sprints," Murphy said. "I feel like my wind is there. It can be better, of course. That will come with progression over the weeks, over the days.
"I feel like I'll be great on Sunday."
Murphy said he feels great physically and what he's looking for out of himself the most this week in practice is how explosive he can be.
"I felt great, honestly," he said. "I was telling the coaches I felt great doing all the drills, doing team runs, just getting off. I felt fast, felt explosive. A lot of things felt good.
"Let's be honest, we're playing Lamar (Jackson) and Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers. Those are very fast, explosive guys," Murphy continued. "They've beaten guys, or out-ran guys that were in the right spots, so I want to feel explosive enough to keep up and run down those guys."
Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (stinger) and defensive tackle B.J. Hill (hamstring) were limited, but there is optimism both will play against the Ravens and the NFL’s leading rushing attack.
It was the biggest injury report of the season for the Bengals, with 11 players listed.
Three players are on the list for the first time. Cornerback Mike Hilton did not practice due to the knee injury he suffered – and played through – in Sunday's 34-24 win at Carolina.
Linebacker Germaine Pratt (ankle) was limited, while right guard Cordell Volson (ankle) was a full participant.
The only player other than Hilton who did not participate was defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who suffered a hamstring injury Sept. 15 at Kansas City. Rankins was doing side work on the rehab field for the first time since the injury.
