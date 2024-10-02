Four Injured Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Linemen Return to Practice Ahead of Game Against Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI – The calvary has arrived in Cincinnati, with injured Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson, B.J. Hill, McKinnley Jackson and Myles Murphy all taking part in practice today.
The timing couldn’t be better with Derrick Henry and the rest of the Baltimore Ravens run game galloping into Paycor Stadium on Sunday for the first AFC North Division game of the season.
Head coach Zac Taylor didn’t make any proclamations about whether any of them will play against the Ravens. But he said plenty in a short amount of words when talking about Hendrickson, who left Sunday’s 34-24 win at Carolina with a stinger.
“It's painful, but he's tough,” Taylor said.
Hendrickson has not only battled injuries throughout him time in Cincinnati, he’s had some of his most impressive performances when he was in pain.
Taylor also said he would be comfortable playing Hendrickson even if he didn’t practice this week, so the fact that the team’s sack leader was working today is a positive sign.
Things are a little murkier for Hill, Murphy and Jackson, although Hill is trending toward playing.
He was close to being ready Sunday in Carolina, and since Hill and Sheldon Rankins left the Week 2 game in Kansas City with hamstring injuries, Taylor has said Hill is further along than Rankins, which is something he repeated again today.
Rankins was on the side rehab field for the first time since the Sept. 15 injury.
The Bengals cleared Murphy and Rankins to practice earlier today, opening their 21-day window to be added to the 53-man roster.
Taylor said the team would see how they respond in practice this week before deciding whether they can play against the Ravens.
Jackson, the rookie third-round pick, is further removed from the knee injury he suffered Aug. 7 than Murphy is from his knee injury, which occurred Aug. 20.
But Jackson only had three padded practices and has a lot more catching up to do than Murphy, who is in his second season.
The Ravens lead the NFL in rushing yards per game (220.3) and rushing yards per attempt (6.38), and they are third in rushing success rate (48.4 percent).
The Bengals defense is 25th in rushing yards allowed per game (145.5) and 18th in yards per attempt (4.41). And they are 32nd in defensive rushing success rate (48.6 percent).
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI