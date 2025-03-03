Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Low Sack Total Could Make Consistent Winner Levi Onwuzurike a Big Bargain
CINCINNATI – One of the best defensive tackles in free agency could end up being one of the biggest bargains.
As the Cincinnati Bengals look to add to the interior of both their offensive and defensive lines, we already took a look at the large number of guards heading into free agency and have turned out focus to the defensive tackles.
On Pro Football Focus’ list of the 100 best free agents, the top two guards – Dallas’ Osa Odighizuwa and Philadelphia’s Milton Williams – have market value projections with average annual salaries north of $21 million per year.
If the Bengals are as serious as player of personnel Duke Tobin said they are at the Combine about signing wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and defensive end Trey Hendrickson to extensions, there’s not going to be any room for a high-priced defensive tackle.
But Detroit’s Levi Onwuzurike, who turned 27 Sunday, could offer similar production at a much lower cost.
PFF project’s Onwuzurike’s next contract to be two years, $16.5 million, while Spotrac comes even lower at two years, $9.1 million.
A second-round pick in 2021, Onwuzurike started the first 10 games of his career last season.
He appeared in 16 games as a rookie, missed all of 2022 due to a back injury and played in 10 games in 2023.
With injuries ravaging the Detroit roster, Onwuzurike’s usage – and production – ballooned in 2024. He played 61 percent of the defensive snaps (compared to 21 percent in 2023) and his PFF pass-rush win percentage of 12.5 was tied for 10 best among defensive tackles.
And his pressure percentage of 8.8 was 14th
But Onwuzurike only converted that into 1.5 sacks, which is why his projected salary is so much lower than Odighizuwa’s and Williams’.
The “finishing” element is something that often takes time. See Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai for local examples.
Given that 2024 was Onwuzurike’s first season as a starter and he was one of the league’s most consistent winners at the point of attack, there’s a real opportunity for him to be one of the free agent steals.
And he’s not just a pass rusher. PFF ranked Onwuzurike 23rd among defensive tackles in run defense.
The Bengals are high on 2024 draft picks Kris Jenkins (second round) and McKinnley Jackson (third round), but they also need to add depth to the defensive tackle room.
Adding a high-priced free agent could stunt the growth of Jenkins and Jackson, whereas a player such as Onwuzurike could make for a solid three-man rotation that would have room for a fourth in the draft with one of the deepest defensive tackle classes in years.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI