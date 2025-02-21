Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Defensive Tackle-Rich Draft Class Could Make Milton Williams a Steal
CINCINNATI – A good portion of the Cincinnati Bengals fanbase began watching Super Bowl LIX hoping the Kansas City Chiefs would lose.
When it became apparent by halftime that would be the case, the thought process for some may have switched to hoping the Philadelphia Eagles would lose.
Lose defensive tackle Milton Williams, that is.
One of the league’s best defensive tackles with an expiring contract, Williams may not make it to free agency because he’s not the type of player teams like to lose.
Pro Football Focus ranks Williams as the No. 2 defensive tackle in free agency and No. 32 overall, writing:
“Williams is already a candidate for the biggest riser on this list, and his stock only improved down the homestretch. A rotational interior defender with serious pass-rush juice is often the profile of a player who does very well in free agency, and Williams has limited tread on his tires.”
A third-round pick in 2021, Williams has been productive despite never playing more than 50 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in any of his four seasons. But at least 36 precent in all of them.
His six sacks in 2024 were a career high, and he added another two in the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory against the Chiefs.
Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill, who is set to become a free agent as well, has led Cincinnati defensive tackles in snaps the last three seasons, averaging 70 percent per year.
When you factor in expected growth from Williams, who will turn 26 in April, and combine that with a chance of a 45 percent increase in snaps, it’s easy to see what a huge impact he could have on a Cincinnati defensive line desperate for playmakers to complement Trey Hendrickson.
Or help replace Hendrickson if the Bengals elect to trade the 2024 sack leader.
Williams’ production and projected upside obviously will come with a cost.
But three of the top 40 free agents on PFF’s list are defensive tackles, and the 2025 draft class is projected as one of the most talented – and deep – in recent memory.
All of that could chill what otherwise would be a hot market for Williams and Osa Odighizuwa, whom we wrote about earlier this week.
That could be why Spotrac and PFF, who typically are pretty close in their market valuations of free agents, vary significantly on Williams.
Spotrac projects a contract of three years for $36 million.
PFF eyes a number much higher – three years for $63 million ($21 million per year).
PFF ranked Williams ranked second among 75 defensive tackles with at least 250 pass-rushing snaps.
His win percentage of 17.7 percent ranked fourth, which is an important metric because Williams obviously lagged behind in the volume stats due to the limited reps.
While the draft class is tantalizing, the Bengals haven’t proven to be solid evaluators of talent in the trenches.
They have invested five premium picks (Rounds 1-3) on the defensive line in the last four drafts and have little to show for it, although 2024 second-rounder Kris Jenkins and 2024 third-rounder McKinnley Jackson had promising rookie seasons.
But 2023 first-rounder Myles Murphy hasn’t come close to warranting his draft position, 2022 third-rounder Zach Carter is no longer with the team, and 2021 third-rounder Joseph Ossai had more downs than ups and is heading into free agency.
Adding a top-tier defensive lineman in free agency would free up the Bengals to address some of their many other holes – such as edge rusher – with their first few picks in the draft before leaning into the depth at defensive tackle a little later.
If they Bengals could get Williams for something close to PFF’s contract projecting, it could be one of their biggest wins in free agency in the Zac Taylor era.
