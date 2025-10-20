Cincinnati Bengals Have Winning Streak vs. Winless Teams as New York Jets Prepare to Visit Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI – Sunday will mark the sixth time in Cincinnati Bengals history that they have faced a team that was 0-7 or worse.
And just the second time the opponent has not been a divisional foe.
The New York Jets will visit Paycor Stadium at 0-7 under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.
The last time the Bengals faced a winless team this late in the season was 2017 when the Cleveland Browns came to Cincinnati with a 0-10 record.
The Bengals won that game 36-10.
Here are the other instances:
2016
The Browns were 0-12 when they played host to the Bengals.
Cincinnati won 23-10 in Cleveland.
1997
The only other non-division incident, the Indianapolis Colts were 0-9 and steamrolling toward the No. 1 pick and Peyton Manning.
The Bengals won 28-13 in Indianapolis.
1984
For the second year in a row, the Oilers were winless when they faced the Bengals.
This season they were 0-8, and Cincinnati prevailed 31-13 in Houston.
1983
The Oilers were 0-9, and the Bengals drubbed them to a 0-10 mark with a 55-14 win in Houston.
1975
The Browns were 0-9 when the Bengals arrived at Municipal Stadium, and they were 1-9 when they left after beating them 35-23.
Jets are 0-7 for third time
This is just the third time in Jets franchise history that the team has been 0-7.
The most recent occurrence was in 2020.
The Jets would fall to 0-13 before securing their first win of the year, a 23-20 road triumph against the Rams.
The only other time in Jets history was 1996.
That team only stayed winless through 0-8 before going to Arizona and the beating the Cardinals 31-21.
Since the 1970 merger, there have been 53 teams who have started 0-7.
Forty-one of them went on to fall to 0-8.
Which means the Jets have roughly a 23 percent chance of pulling off the upset Sunday.
The Bengals are 6-point favorites.
Cincinnati has been favored by 6 points or more at home 11 times during the Zac Taylor era (2019-present).
The Bengals are 8-3 in those games, with the most recent loss coming in Week 3 last year on Monday night against the Commanders.
They were 7.5-point favorites and lost 38-33 to fall to 0-3.
