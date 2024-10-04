Cincinnati Bengals Will Have 4 of Their 5 Injured Defensive Linemen Available Against the Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI – Another week, another NFL debut for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Head coach Zac Taylor said rookie third-round pick McKinnley Jackson will come off Injured Reserve and play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson, who suffered a knee injury early in training camp, will be the ninth of this year's 10 draft picks to appear in a game, and he’s going to have company when it comes to making a 2024 debut.
This will be the fourth game out of five this season in which a Bengals rookie has made his NFL debut.
And Taylor said three of the team’s other four injured defensive linemen will play Sunday against the Ravens – defensive ends Myles Murphy and Trey Hendrickson and defensive tackle B.J. Hill.
Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins will miss his third consecutive game with the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2 at Kansas City, which was the same game Hill injured his hamstring.
The only player in addition to Rankins not likely to play Sunday is slot corner Mike Hilton, who suffered a knee injury against Carolina.
Hilton only missed one play before returning to the game, but Monday morning the knee was worse and he missed all three practices this week.
The Bengals roster currently stands at 52 players after waiving punter Brad Robbins on Wednesday, which means the team will need to cut another player in order to activate Murphy and Jackson for Sunday's game.
Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, who was brought it to give the group some depth in wake of all the injuries, is likely to be the player the team waives.
