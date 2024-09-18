Week 2 Grades: How Did Bengals' Offensive Line Perform Against Chiefs?
The Bengals suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs in Week 2.
One of the key matchups of the game was the Bengals' offensive line facing off against one of the best defensive front sevens in the NFL. How did they fare against the likes of Chris Jones and company in this tightly contested matchup?
Here are our offensive line grades for Week 2:
The average group grade, per my grading process, actually improved from Week 1 to 2 for the front five. The group average was a 68.40 in Week 1 and jumped to a 72.16 against the Chiefs in Week 2.
The group was led by Ted Karras and his 88.89 overall grade. He graded in the 80s as both a run blocker and pass protector on Sunday. Karras did a great job displacing defenders in the run game and not only identifying pressures in protection, but helping against the various stunts the Chiefs through at the unit. It is always great to see week over week improvement from the unit as a whole, but even better to see a high level performance for the Bengals center.
There was a 10 point jump in average run blocking grade for the unit in Week 2 with an average group grade of 76.32. Once again highlighted by Karras, but Cordell Volson also finished with a run blocking grade in the 80s. It was noticeable on film with the solid chunk runs the Bengals were able to put together on multiple occasions. Zack Moss is a great fit for the gap style run scheme the Bengals are adopting, but Chase Brown has shown some flashes of impressive explosive ability in between the tackles. Their impacts will obviously be helped by impressive work up from the guys up front opening up some nice running lanes.
While the pass protection grade for the group took a slight hit compared to Week 1 (67.27 in Week 2), that is almost expected against the group Kansas City is able to roll out on a down by down basis. Seeing a limited fall off on the grade sheet against some high level pass rushers shows that this group could finally be the quality that Bengals fans everywhere have been clamoring for. Everyone can agree that giving a high level quarterback like Joe Burrow extended time in the pocket should strike fear into opposing defenses.
Overall, it is great to see solid, consistent, offensive line play in Cincinnati. This is all fans have been hoping for since Burrow arrived and it appears that help is finally here. Not only is keeping Burrow in the pocket without pressure the key to unlocking the explosive potential of this passing offense, but having a competent run game to pair with that will keep defenses off balance.
When defenses are unable to anticipate what the Bengals will be doing on a down to down basis, that only helps this offense become a legitimate force to contend for the ultimate prize in February.
Bengals' O-Line Overall Grades Week 2:
Ted Karras: 85.65
Trent Brown: 70.75
Cordell Volson: 69.56
Orlando Brown Jr: 68.12
Alex Cappa: 64.89
