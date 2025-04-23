Full Speed Ahead For DJ Turner II After Bengals' Fastest Player Puts Season-Ending Injury Completely Behind Him
CINCINNATI – While there is some uncertainty about where the Cincinnati Bengals will play defensive back Dax Hill once he finishes rehabbing his surgically repaired knee, it’s full speed ahead for cornerback defensive back DJ Turner II.
Like Hill, Turner also suffered a season-ending injury last year.
And while Turner’s broken clavicle came six weeks after Hill’s torn ACL, Turner has had a regular offseason calendar since being physically cleared in January.
“Once the bone healed, there was nothing else,” Turner said, adding that he would have had a shot to return to action had the Bengals made the playoffs.
“This whole offseason I've been full go,” he added.
What made the injury especially frustrating for Turner was that he was starting to find the consistency he had been searching for since he joined the team.
He flashed in camp as a rookie, but every splash play seemed to be bookended by a poor one.
“Rookie year I would have a spark and then maybe a bad play,” he said. “So consistency was the main thing.”
The game that ended his season, on Sunday Night Football against the Chargers, was the best of his career. And the play when he got hurt was one of best as well, a leaping pass defense on a deep ball.
“I just fell right on it,” he said. ““At least I ended (the season) on a high note. I was putting everything together.
“I was producing. I made the plays on the balls that came to me. That’s all you can do.”
Asked if he can still run a 4.3 40-yard dash, Turner said, “4.3 is slow.”
He ran a 4.26 at the Combine and said he can still hit that number as he readies himself for a starting role at outside corner in Year 3.
With a new coordinator in place with Al Golden, Turner was asked what differences he hopes to see from the defense.
“Just winning games.”