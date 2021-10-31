Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Jets

    Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 6-2.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals will be without running back Chris Evans and wide receiver Auden Tate on Sunday against the Jets. 

    Evans (hamstring) missed practice all week. The team elevated Trayveon Williams from the practice squad for Sunday's game. He'll be their third-string running back behind Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine. 

    Tate suffered a thigh injury in practice this week. He tried to play through it, but the Bengals will play it safe with him. There's certainly a chance he could be back on the field next week against the Browns. 

    Khalid Kareem will make his 2021 debut on Sunday. The second-year defensive end was activated on Saturday after missing the first seven games of the season with a shoulder injury. 

    Nick McCloud, Darius Hodge, Wyatt Ray, and Tyler Shelvin are also inactive. For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. 

