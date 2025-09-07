Bengals Go On Second Long TD Drive Against Browns For Noah Fant's First Score in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati retook the road lead over Cleveland on Sunday with another long drive led by Joe Burrow and the offense.
A pass interference on Ja'Marr Chase set Cincinnati up inside the five-yard line and Burrow capped it off with a short TD to Noah Fant for his first score as a Bengal on an eight-play drive.
Check out the scoring play below, along with the drive log:
1-yd Touchdown Pass
4:18 - 2nd
C.Ford and J.Rivers reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass short right to N.Fant for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
3rd & Goal at CLE 1
2-yd Run
5:05 - 2nd
C.Brown right guard to CLV 1 for 2 yards (A.Wright, D.Bush).
2nd & Goal at CLE 3
Incompletion
5:09 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki.
1st & Goal at CLE 3
15-yd Penalty
5:13 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase (G.Newsome). PENALTY on CLV-G.Newsome, Defensive Pass Interference, 15 yards, enforced at CLV 18 - No Play.
1st & 10 at CLE 18
5-yd Pass
5:55 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine ran ob at CLV 18 for 5 yards (R.Hickman).
3rd & 2 at CLE 23
2-yd Run
6:31 - 2nd
C.Brown right tackle to CLV 23 for 2 yards (I.McGuire; M.Graham).
2nd & 4 at CLE 25
6-yd Run
7:11 - 2nd
C.Brown right tackle to CLV 25 for 6 yards (C.Schwesinger; D.Bush).
1st & 10 at CLE 31
20-yd Pass
7:52 - 2nd
(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CLV 31 for 20 yards (M.Diabate).
2nd & 7 at CIN 49
3-yd Run
8:31 - 2nd
(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CIN 49 for 3 yards (G.Delpit, M.Diabate).
1st & 10 at CIN 46
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI