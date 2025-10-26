Bengals Hit Highest Point Total of 2025 Season With Chase Brown Touchdown
CINCINNATI — The touchdowns are flowing from Cincinnati in an absolute blitz of the New York Jets' terrible defense. Cincinnati leads 38-24 for its highest point total of the 2025 season after Chase Brown scored a short TD run to cap a six-play, 72-yard drive.
Cincinnati's defense is getting torched, but they've gotten enough stops to let the offense lead all day.
Check out the scoring play from Brown below:
1-yd Touchdown Run
10:21 - 4th
Last Play
(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
2nd & Goal at NYJ 1
5-yd Run
11:06 - 4th
(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to NYJ 1 for 5 yards (A.Thomas; J.Sherwood).
1st & Goal at NYJ 6
12-yd Run
11:40 - 4th
(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to NYJ 6 for 12 yards (M.Moore).
1st & 10 at NYJ 18
16-yd Pass
12:22 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to J.Chase to NYJ 18 for 16 yards (J.Sherwood, A.Cisco).
2nd & 3 at NYJ 34
7-yd Pass
12:58 - 4th
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to J.Chase pushed ob at NYJ 34 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).
1st & 10 at NYJ 41
11-yd Run
13:37 - 4th
(Shotgun) S.Perine right end pushed ob at NYJ 41 for 11 yards (M.Moore).
1st & 10 at CIN 48
21-yd Run
14:12 - 4th
(Shotgun) S.Perine left tackle to CIN 48 for 21 yards (A.Cisco; M.Moore).
1st & 10 at CIN 27
