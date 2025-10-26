All Bengals

Bengals Hit Highest Point Total of 2025 Season With Chase Brown Touchdown

Cincinnati's offense is torching the Jets.

Russ Heltman

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The touchdowns are flowing from Cincinnati in an absolute blitz of the New York Jets' terrible defense. Cincinnati leads 38-24 for its highest point total of the 2025 season after Chase Brown scored a short TD run to cap a six-play, 72-yard drive.

Cincinnati's defense is getting torched, but they've gotten enough stops to let the offense lead all day.

Check out the scoring play from Brown below:

1-yd Touchdown Run

10:21 - 4th

Last Play

(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.

2nd & Goal at NYJ 1

5-yd Run

11:06 - 4th

(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to NYJ 1 for 5 yards (A.Thomas; J.Sherwood).

1st & Goal at NYJ 6

12-yd Run

11:40 - 4th

(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to NYJ 6 for 12 yards (M.Moore).

1st & 10 at NYJ 18

16-yd Pass

12:22 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to J.Chase to NYJ 18 for 16 yards (J.Sherwood, A.Cisco).

2nd & 3 at NYJ 34

7-yd Pass

12:58 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to J.Chase pushed ob at NYJ 34 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).

1st & 10 at NYJ 41

11-yd Run

13:37 - 4th

(Shotgun) S.Perine right end pushed ob at NYJ 41 for 11 yards (M.Moore).

1st & 10 at CIN 48

21-yd Run

14:12 - 4th

(Shotgun) S.Perine left tackle to CIN 48 for 21 yards (A.Cisco; M.Moore).

1st & 10 at CIN 27

