Chase Brown Helps Bengals Take Early Lead Over Browns in 2025 Season Finale

CINCINNATI — The Bengals took full advantage of a recovered Shedeaur Sanders fumble on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati went up 7-0 early in the season finale thanks to Chase Brown's team-leading 11th score of the campaign.

He got the chance thanks to Cam Sample stripping the Browns' quarterback on Cleveland's first drive.

Cincinnati made quick work of the short field. Check out the big plays and the drive log below from ESPN:

Chase Brown coming in hot 🔥



📺: #CLEvsCIN on CBS/Paramount + pic.twitter.com/ectnR9GbWb — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 4, 2026

4-yd Touchdown Pass

7:59 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Brown for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & Goal at CLE 4

2-yd Run

8:40 - 1st

(Shotgun) S.Perine up the middle to CLV 4 for 2 yards (M.Graham).

1st & Goal at CLE 6

21-yd Pass

9:19 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CLV 6 for 21 yards (R.Hickman).

2nd & 8 at CLE 27

5-yd Penalty

9:40 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to CLV 28 for 4 yards (R.Jenkins). PENALTY on CLV-M.Garrett, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at CLV 32 - No Play.

2nd & 13 at CLE 32

2-yd Run

10:22 - 1st

(Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CLV 32 for 2 yards (A.Wright).

1st & 15 at CLE 34

5-yd Penalty

10:22 - 1st

(Shotgun) PENALTY on CIN-O.Brown, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at CLV 29 - No Play.

1st & 10 at CLE 29

