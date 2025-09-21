Bengals Offensive Lineman Goes Down With Injury Against Minnesota
CINCINNATI — Things went from bad to worse for Cincinnati in Sunday's 34-3 beatdown against Minnesota. The Bengals saw starting guard Dalton Risner suffer a calf injury to pile onto the injury issues for Cincinnati. He is questionable to return to the game.
Backup running back Samaje Perine also suffered an injury in the current 34-3 beatdown at the hands of Minnesota. Risner was signed at the end of last month to bolster the offensive line depth, but now Cincinnati is down to rookie Jalen Rivers to protect Jake Browning at the right guard position.
Risner was directly involved in the play that knocked Joe Burrow out for months last week.
"I've been here eight hours, and I came here on a visit," Risner said when he first arrived in Cincinnati. "But I can tell you from that short amount of time, the way this locker room is and conversations with Trey [Hendrickson], the whole offensive line room. It's just somewhere I want to be," Risner said. "Whether it's the blue-collar feel, the family feel, an organization that feels tight-knit, loyal, an organization that wins football games, you put all that together, it's just somewhere you want to be."
Cincinnati is taking on the Vikings on FOX.
