Bengals Star Joe Burrow Opens Up About Mindset After Home Burglary
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow isn't letting the home burglary he went through during the 2024 season affect how he lives his life. The Bengals superstar quarterback sat down with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt on Sunday and dove into his response to the situation.
Four Chilean nationals were accused of breaking into multiple "high-value" homes in multiple states in 2024, and Burrow's was one of them. He was out of town when his incident happened, playing Monday Night Football in Dallas on Dec. 9. The evidence included an old LSU shirt and a Bengals hat.
It was the latest in a string of athlete robberies that also hit Chiefs' stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce last year.
"I'm not sure it did, really," Burrow told Brandt. "It certainly affects you in the moment, but I'm not gonna be the guy who's constantly anxious about anything that's gonna happen to me on the day-to-day. I just like going with the flow. Living life. I'm not, I'm not worried about all the potential things that could happen in life or in football. I don't like to worry about hypotheticals, too."
A mentality that mirrors Burrow's precision on the field. Even during that stressful time, the elite passer still executed at arguably the highest level of any NFL QB down the stretch of the 2024 season.
He's searching for that consistency to start back up again today against the Jaguars.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI