Bengals Star Ted Karras Mic'd Up For Cincinnati's 33-31 Win Over Pittsburgh

Cincinnati pulled off the upset win last week.

Russ Heltman

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) reacts after Cincinnati defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on a late-game field goal by placekicker Evan McPherson (2) (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Ted Karras got the Mic'd Up baton last week as the Bengals toppled the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-31 in the White Bengal game.

The win pushed Cincinnati to 3-4 on the season and within striking distance of the 4-2 Steelers in the division.

 “I’m really proud of our guys. We've sat in this locker room for the last four weeks and talked about it," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the win. "The guys are putting in the right work. They're about the right stuff. We have the right people in the locker room. When you get to enjoy that feeling ... I know it's just an early (October) feeling — this isn't December/January, but it's still meaningful. And these guys earned it, because they've just kept plugging along, and they've known that we're close in these games. 

"That's a good football team. So, to be 2-0 in the division — right in the thick of everything that we've been talking about with another home game coming up and a chance to get healthy these next couple days is ... I’m just really, really proud of the guys and the effort, and I’m happy to get a win.”

Check out all of Karras's moments from the key win at home to keep the season afloat for now:

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

