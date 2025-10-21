Cincinnati Bengals Have Chance to Right a Draft Wrong With Soon-To-Be Free Agent
CINCINNATI — The Titans will release veteran receiver Tyler Lockett on Tuesday. The veteran asked to be let go with the hope of landing in a better situation.
The former Pro Bowler didn't do much for Tennessee this season, playing 190 snaps in seven games. He only had 10 catches for 70 yards.
The Bengals should be interested in Lockett if they feel like he has something left in the tank.
Cincinnati has Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at wide receiver. Andrei Iosivas and Mitch Tinsley have emerged has reliable options.
So where would Lockett fit?
He would give the Bengals a proven deep threat and reliable depth. Lockett doesn't have a Super Bowl ring, so joining a contender should be a priority. Would the intrigue of helping the Joe Flacco-led Bengals in a pass-first offense be enough to get Lockett to Cincinnati?
It might, especially with the hope that Joe Burrow returns to the field in December.
Important Note: Lockett played for former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan in Tennessee. If he has anything left in the tank, Zac Taylor will be able to find out quickly.
Lockett could essentially be Jermaine Burton insurance. The Bengals made a similar move right before the start of the season when they signed Mike Pennel. The veteran instantly leap-frogged McKinnley Jackson on the depth chart.
NFL Draft Mistake
Every NFL team makes mistakes in the draft, but the 2015 Bengals class was about as bad as they come.
Cincinnati added nine players, the most notable being tight end C.J. Uzomah in the fifth round.
What I remember most about that draft was the need for a speedy wide receiver. They knew Marvin Jones and/or Mohamed Sanu were likely going to leave in free agency in 2016. Adding a dynamic speed threat could not only compliment A.J. Green, Jones and Sanu, but it would also give them a long-term option for Andy Dalton to throw to on the opposite side of Green.
Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett was an obvious choice. The 5-10, 180 pound receiver fell to the second round, which gave the Bengals a chance to address the trenches in the first round when they took Cedric Obuehi with the 21st overall pick.
When they were on the clock in round two and Lockett was on the board, it felt like a no-brainer.
Apparently it wasn't. The Bengals passed on Lockett to take offensive tackle Jake Fisher.
Fisher only played for the Bengals (and in the NFL) for four seasons. Ogbuehi was able to play eight NFL seasons, but was an afterthought by the final year of his rookie contract.
Meanwhile, Lockett fell to the 69th pick, and went on to become an All-Pro kick returner, Pro Bowl wide receiver and compiled four 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
And this isn't hindsight, we pushed for Lockett during the 2015 NFL Draft:
