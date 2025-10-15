Bengals Stars Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins May Get Opportunity for Big Game vs Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Steelers on Thursday night with hopes of ending a four-game losing streak. Cincinnati believes that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco should be able to maximize their talent at wide receiver.
Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are two of the Bengals' best players. Getting them the ball against an AFC North rival is always challenging, but they may have a better shot at doing so with Steelers starting safety DeShon Elliott officially questionable for Thursday's game.
Elliott is dealing with a personal matter and isn't traveling to Cincinnati on Wednesday with the rest of the team.
Getting Chase and Higgins the ball is always a priority, but it may be an even bigger point of emphasis for a 2-4 team that realistically needs to beat the Steelers to keep their season alive.
"I'll say we need to win bad," Chase said. "It's four straight losses, and we know we're close to winning, not just winning, just getting a lot of wins. We're close to it, and it's right there. It's in our reach. We’ve got to finish it and build off the right way."
Chase had 10 catches on 12 targets for 94 yards and one touchdown against the Packers. Higgins had a season-high five catches for 62 yards.
If the Bengals are going to win games without Joe Burrow, they need Chase and Higgins to be difference makers.
Elliott has been solid in coverage for the Steelers this season, but he's an elite run defender. Chase Brown averaged 4.7 yards-per-carry against the Packers. He only ran the ball nine times. The Steelers certainly want to make the Bengals one dimensional. If they do, then it'll be easier to get pressure on Flacco and not give him time to get the ball to Chase and Higgins.
Will Elliott be out? It depends. If he has time to drive or hop on a quick flight on Thursday, it's a short trip from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati for the game. Regardless, the Bengals' offensive line has to be ready to hold up and give Flacco time to find his playmakers.
"They're built on their front seven," Flacco said on Tuesday. "Obviously they've got some good players in their back end. I think their mindset comes from how their front seven plays. I think teams are built in the interior: offensive line/defensive line. When you're playing a team that really prioritizes something like, you know you're going to be in for a physical battle, so I think that's the biggest thing."
Check out the complete injury report for both teams here.
