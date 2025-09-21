Chase Brown Brings Fire to Postgame Comments Following Worst Loss in Bengals History, Continued Rushing Struggles
CINCINNATI — Chase Brown is off to a horrific start on the ground through three games, but he still has the fire lit under him to turn that part of Cincinnati's offense around and stay in contention this season.
He posted just 10 carries for three yards on Sunday in the 48-10 loss to Minnesota. The 38-point final margin ended up being the worst losing difference in Bengals history.
"Yeah, that's fine. I mean let people have their own opinion about us, and we know what we're capable of. But as long as we stay tight and focus on getting better, and you know, get out of our feels and put this behind us, we'll be just fine. Think the main thing that we got to take away as a team is, you know, we got to play with the chip on our shoulder like f*** whatever people say. You know, as long as we're good in this locker room, we'll be just fine."
Sunday wasn't an anomaly on the ground. Cincinnati has been the worst rushing team in the NFL so far and was just the second team in league history to start 2-0, averaging less than 2.5 yards per game rushing.
It's playing into the projections that Cincinnati's offensive line is arguably the worst in the NFL. They got Joe Burrow hurt again and can't run block...again (4.1 YPC or less each of past four seasons).
"Today was disappointing. I'm not disappointed in this team, but we have a lot of work to do if we want to get to where we want to get," center Ted Karras said after the drubbing. "And we sit at 2-1, got killed in Minnesota. We're gonna have to flush it, but after a hearty dose of honesty. So you know, we'll see where we go from here. But we gotta get ready to work."
Cincnnati gets an extra day to prepare for a Monday Night Football road battle against Denver.
