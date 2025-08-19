Chase Brown Keeps Bengals Starter TD Streak Rolling During 2025 Preseason
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are now 3/3 on scoring touchdown drives with Joe Burrow this preseason. Cincinnati marched down the field on the opening possession Monday night thanks to multiple penalties by the Washington Commanders.
Chase Brown punched in the scoring finisher on a 4th and short run to go up 7-0 against the NFC foe.
Check out the scoring play by Brown and a breakdown of the drive below:
4th & Goal at WSH 1
- (10:48 - 1st) (Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-C.Adomitis, Holder-R.Rehkow.
3rd & Goal at WSH 2
- (11:36 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample to WAS 1 for 1 yard (Q.Martin).
2nd & Goal at WSH 4
- (12:14 - 1st) (Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to WAS 2 for 2 yards (J.Kinlaw).
2nd & 4 at WSH 4
- (12:14 - 1st) Timeout #1 by WAS at 12:14.
1st & Goal at WSH 4
- (12:17 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Hudson (W.Harris).
1st & 10 at WSH 30
- (12:22 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to J.Chase. PENALTY on WAS-N.Igbinoghene, Defensive Pass Interference, 26 yards, enforced at WAS 30 - No Play.
2nd & 4 at WSH 40
- (13:02 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase to WAS 30 for 10 yards (F.Luvu; M.Lattimore).
1st & 10 at WSH 46
- (13:38 - 1st) C.Brown right tackle to WAS 40 for 6 yards (J.Kinlaw).
4th & 3 at CIN 49
- (13:38 - 1st) (Shotgun) PENALTY on WAS-F.Luvu, Neutral Zone Infraction, 5 yards, enforced at CIN 49 - No Play.
3rd & 3 at CIN 49
- (13:42 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Hudson.
2nd & 7 at CIN 45
- (14:21 - 1st) (Shotgun) C.Brown left end to CIN 49 for 4 yards (Q.Martin).
1st & 10 at CIN 42
- (14:56 - 1st) (Shotgun) C.Brown up the middle to CIN 45 for 3 yards (F.Luvu; D.Payne).
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI