Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 8 Showdown vs New York Jets
CINCINNATI — Bengals guard Dalton Risner is active, despite being added to the injury report on Sunday morning due to an illness.
Risner will serve as the Bengals' backup left guard behind Dylan Fairchild. Backup center Matt Lee is inactive, which means Lucas Patrick will be a backup at both guard and center.
Marco Wilson, Jermaine Burton, Cam Grandy, McKinnley Jackson and Cam Sample are also inactive.
That means Trey Hendrickson is active and will play. Cam Taylor-Britt is also active, despite being a healthy scratch last week. The Bengals were encouraged by his response to the move this week in practice. He's expected to see plenty of snaps at cornerback.
Roster Move
The Bengals elevated Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad for Sunday's game. He brings plenty of special teams experience at linebacker.
It's unclear what it means for that room as a whole—especially with Logan Wilson dropping to third on the depth chart and officially requesting a trade.
"Just keep focused on being here and helping us as best you can," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday when asked about his message to Wilson. "I know it's frustrating with the role, but he's handled it really well. He's done a great job with the young linebackers. He's continued to be in a leadership role in our team. I know that this situation can be difficult and challenging. Just keep focused on being here and working for us and finding ways to win."
The Bengals are starting two rookie guards (Fairchild and Jalen Rivers) and two rookie linebackers (Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter) on Sunday against the Jets. Stopping Justin Fields, Breece Hall and the New York rushing attack has to be a major point of emphasis for the Bengals' defense.
Cincinnati is 3-4 on the season. They need a win to keep pace in the AFC North. It would also get them back to .500 on the season.
