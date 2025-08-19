Cincinnati Ties Preseason Game Against Washington With Joe Burrow Dart to Charlie Jones
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow probably doesn't need any more run in the preseason this summer. He led another touchdown drive to mark a 4-5 TD hit rate on his possessions through two games to tie Monday night's action against the Commanders 14-14.
Burrow took multiple big hits tonight, but stayed poised as he typically does to keep the chains moving toward paydirt. Check out the capping short pass to Charlie Jones for a clinical touchdown, plus the drive play-by-play recap:
1st & Goal at WSH 4
- (13:54 - 2nd) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Jones for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
1st & Goal at WSH 10
- (14:17 - 2nd) (Shotgun) T.Brooks right tackle to WAS 9 for 1 yard (A.Kaho; N.Igbinoghene). PENALTY on WAS-J.Holmes, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at WAS 9.
2nd & 6 at WSH 22
- (15:00 - 2nd) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Iosivas to WAS 10 for 12 yards (B.Price).
- (0:00 - 1st) END QUARTER 1
1st & 10 at WSH 26
- (0:31 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Brooks to WAS 22 for 4 yards (A.Kaho).
4th & 3 at WSH 39
- (1:12 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Jones to WAS 26 for 13 yards (J.Reaves).
3rd & 7 at WSH 43
- (1:54 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Hudson to WAS 39 for 4 yards (J.Reaves).
2nd & 10 at WSH 46
- (2:39 - 1st) (Shotgun) T.Brooks left tackle to WAS 43 for 3 yards (K.Medrano).
1st & 10 at WSH 46
- (2:46 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right.
2nd & 20 at CIN 39
- (3:10 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 25 for -14 yards (D.Wise). FUMBLES (D.Wise), recovered by CIN-T.Karras at CIN 31. PENALTY on WAS-D.Wise, Horse Collar Tackle, 15 yards, enforced at CIN 39 - No Play.
1st & 20 at CIN 39
- (3:15 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to C.Jones.
1st & 10 at CIN 49
- (3:32 - 1st) (Shotgun) T.Brooks left tackle to WAS 47 for 4 yards (D.Wise). PENALTY on CIN-T.Karras, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at CIN 49 - No Play.
3rd & 5 at CIN 35
- (4:09 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to A.Iosivas to CIN 49 for 14 yards (B.Price).
2nd & 4 at CIN 36
- (4:50 - 1st) (Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Brooks to CIN 35 for -1 yards (P.Butler).
1st & 10 at CIN 30
- (5:31 - 1st) (Shotgun) T.Brooks left guard to CIN 36 for 6 yards (N.Igbinoghene; A.Kaho).
