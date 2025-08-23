Desmond Ridder Reflects on Bengals Training Camp As Roster Cuts Near
CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder got his chance to prove worthy of a Bengals roster spot on Saturday in a 41-14 loss to the Colts. The veteran quarterback closed out the preseason going 8-of-20 passing for 75 yards, one interception, and one rushing touchdown.
He won't be the Bengals' backup entering the season after Jake Browning firmly maintained that role, but could stick around on the practice squad.
"You can't blame anything on reps like that," Ridder noted to the media about his poor performance. "In this game, in this profession, you gotta be able to put it together when your name is called on, so it doesn't matter whether you're getting 10 reps or 100 reps, you gotta be ready to go."
Ridder held a 63.9 Pro Football Focus grade entering the contest as he battled for a roster spot in his fourth NFL season.
Cincinnati also has Payton Thorne in the quarterback room.
"I hope I'm here on Tuesday," Ridder said about roster cuts. "That means I got a job, that means we're working to be better. But at the end of the day, that's not my decision. I did what I did and put what I put on film. So they got to go evaluate that and then make a decision."
Cincinnati trims down to a 53-man roster in a few days.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI