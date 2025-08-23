Zac Taylor Updates Demetrius Knight Jr.'s Injury Status Following 2025 Preseason Finale
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took it on the chin 41-14 at home in Saturday's preseason finale against the Colts, but Zac Taylor was understandably not upset at the podium.
He updated the media on a few injuries, including Daijahn Anthony (hamstring) and Jermaine Burton (knee), but didn't have clear timelines for them. Taylor did give a positive update on an undisclosed injury for
Demetrius Knight Jr.
"He was day to day, so we just held him out Thursday," Taylor said about Knight's missed practice. "He would have been able to play a game this weekend. There's some guys who missed practice on Thursday. We held them out of pregame warm-ups and stuff like that. But nothing I'm concerned about."
Cincinnati's top leader is confident in his team after a sound, relatively healthy training camp.
"I thought Thursday was a great day of work," Taylor said after the loss. "You know, our ones got a lot of drives. I feel really good about where we're at. And so now again, we'll assess the tape, put it behind us, and move forward. Forward with the guys making the roster."
Cincinnati's got most of the pieces in place offensively to contend for a championship this season. On the other side, Trey Hendrickson remains on the outside looking in on practice for a new-look defense.
"Trey's been great. Trey's been a leader," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said on Friday. "Trey's been unselfish through this whole time. He's communicating with everybody and is really trying to be a role model for the young guys and give everything he can in terms of teaching them. He's been great. It's part of the business. It's unfortunate. I'd love the opportunity to coach him obviously, so we'll see how it plays out. That side of it is an unfortunate part of the business."
Getting him signed or traded for a palatable package in return is imperative over the next two weeks.
