Halftime Observations: Bengals Struggling, Trail Chargers 24-6
INGLEWOOD, CALIF. — The Bengals are trailing the Chargers 24-6 at halftime.
The Bengals are hoping to improve to 5-6 on the season. That won't happen unless they make an improbable comeback. Here are our halftime observations:
Can't Get a Stop
The Bengals' defense forced a three-and-out on the Chargers' opening possession. It went downhill from there.
Justin Herbert started 7-for-7 for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two runs for 50 yards.
He led the Chargers on three-straight touchdown drives.
Stalling in Red Zone
The Bengals scored on two of their possessions, but were forced to settle for field goals inside the 10-yard line.
They punted three times, which made the two red zone field goals hurt that much more.
Sacks
The Chargers sacked Joe Burrow three times in the first half. Burrow completed 12-of-17 passes for 111 yards.
The Bengals Will Win If...
They have to find a way to stop the Chargers' offense. Herbert got any and everything he wanted in the first half. They sacked him once, but he was rarely under pressure.
On offense they have to find a way to score touchdowns. They settled for two field goals on back-to-back drives after getting inside the Chargers' 10-yard line.
