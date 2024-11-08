Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Bengals to Fast Start, Cincinnati Has 14-7 Lead in Baltimore
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 14-7 lead over the Ravens at halftime. They started fast and ended the half strong.
Here are our halftime observations:
Fast Start
The Ravens won the coin toss and deferred, which gave Joe Burrow and the offense a chance to score first.
Burrow led the Bengals on an 11-play 70-yard touchdown drive that including two third down conversions and ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Chase Brown.
Defense Steps Up
The Bengals defense forced three punts in the first half. They only forced three punts in their Week 5 matchup against the Ravens.
They got off the field on the Ravens' opening possession when B.J. Hill made a nice tackle on Justice Hill on 3rd-and-4.
The Ravens scored on their second possession of the game, but Cincinnati forced back-to-back three-and-outs and then Mike Hilton tackled Diontae Johnson in bounds with eight seconds left in the half to prevent Baltimore from attempting a long field goal.
Offense Stalls
Burrow and the Bengals scored on their opening possession, but failed on fourth down on their second drive and were forced to punt on their next two possessions. They did rebound late in the half, which was huge for their momentum going into halftime.
Key Injury
Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton suffered a right ankle/leg injury late in the second quarter and hopped to the sideline.
That would be a significant loss for the Ravens' defense. He's officially questionable to return.
Crazy Sequence
Burrow found Tanner Hudson for a touchdown with 30 seconds left in the half to give Cincinnati a 14-7 lead.
Burrow appeared to throw an interception three plays prior, but Brandon Stephens landed out of bounds on a pass that was intended to Mike Gesicki.
The Bengals converted a key third down when Burrow found Jermaine Burton for an 11-yard gain to extend the drive.
Stephens not coming down in bounds was a huge momentum swing in the Bengals' favor.
The Bengals Will Win If...
They continue to get stops on defense. They've kept the Ravens off balance, put them in third down situations and found ways to get off the field. Baltimore is 1-for-4 on third down.
Meanwhile, the Bengals' offense has struggled to protect Burrow after a nice opening drive. He's done a good job of navigating the pocket, but the Bengals have to find a way to protect better in the second half.
Brown has done a good job as a runner and a receiver. He has 55 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.
The Ravens will get the ball to start the third quarter. Keeping Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Baltimore offense grounded early in second half will go a long way toward regaining the momentum they had early in the game.
Check out the halftime stats below:
